SYM FINANCIAL Corp Invests $85,000 in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 110,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,951,000 after buying an additional 18,052 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,000. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 118.0% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1,726.2% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 245,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,581,000 after purchasing an additional 232,349 shares during the period.

Shares of MBB opened at $107.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.21. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.95 and a fifty-two week high of $110.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

