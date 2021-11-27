SYM FINANCIAL Corp Acquires New Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IUSG. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $112.79 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $117.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.16 and its 200-day moving average is $104.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

