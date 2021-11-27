Swiss Prime Site (OTCMKTS:SWPRF) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Swiss Prime Site (OTCMKTS:SWPRF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.24% from the company’s previous close.

SWPRF stock remained flat at $$100.25 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.73. Swiss Prime Site has a one year low of $92.44 and a one year high of $108.15.

Swiss Prime Site Company Profile

Swiss Prime Site AG is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, sale, management, development, and leasing of real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Services segments. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition of commercial properties and buildings as well as the development and implementation of real estate projects.

