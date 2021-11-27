Swerve Price Tops $0.45 on Exchanges (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 26th. Swerve has a market capitalization of $7.05 million and approximately $3.83 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swerve coin can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00000828 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Swerve has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00045163 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00008542 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.33 or 0.00235645 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00012457 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

SWRV is a coin. It was first traded on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 17,821,456 coins and its circulating supply is 15,639,973 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

