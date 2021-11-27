suterusu Price Tops $0.0067 on Major Exchanges (SUTER)

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 27th. Over the last seven days, suterusu has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. One suterusu coin can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. suterusu has a market capitalization of $25.82 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00044988 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00008648 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.57 or 0.00233083 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.52 or 0.00088656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

suterusu Coin Profile

suterusu (CRYPTO:SUTER) is a coin. It was first traded on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

Buying and Selling suterusu

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade suterusu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy suterusu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

