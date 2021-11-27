Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.750-$-1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $97 million-$101 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.12 million.

NASDAQ:SRDX traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.77. The stock had a trading volume of 42,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,349. Surmodics has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $62.27. The company has a market cap of $634.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.96 and its 200-day moving average is $54.28.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. Surmodics had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 3.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Surmodics will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Surmodics from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, VP Charles W. Olson sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $77,197.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,697. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $327,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,292 shares of company stock valued at $748,477 in the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 10,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics Company Profile

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

