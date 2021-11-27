Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SURF shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Surface Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SURF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Surface Oncology by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Surface Oncology by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 501,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 332,410 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Surface Oncology by 2,469.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 494,073 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Surface Oncology by 4,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SURF opened at $5.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $262.97 million, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.59. Surface Oncology has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.01. The company has a current ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Surface Oncology had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Surface Oncology will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting tumor regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114).

