Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Purchased by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Sun Communities by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SUI stock opened at $197.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.06, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.59. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.43 and a fifty-two week high of $209.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.22%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SUI. Barclays began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.57.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

