Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 6,772 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 8.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,772 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Match Group were worth $11,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTCH shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.82.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 70,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.64, for a total value of $11,739,788.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last three months, insiders sold 239,846 shares of company stock worth $41,279,631. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MTCH stock opened at $133.67 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.68 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.20. The company has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.96.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

