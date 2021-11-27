Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 2,740 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $19,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in ServiceNow by 5.4% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 25,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 30.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5,759.2% in the second quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP now owns 11,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $4,088,000. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 8.0% in the second quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 5,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.47, for a total value of $490,695.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total transaction of $271,215.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $454,381.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,137 shares of company stock worth $16,245,151. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOW. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Summit Insights began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.48.

NYSE NOW opened at $649.55 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $662.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $594.09. The firm has a market cap of $129.26 billion, a PE ratio of 595.92, a P/E/G ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

