Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Lowers Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 280,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,967 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $21,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,073,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,943,537,000 after buying an additional 1,385,011 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,209,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,289,000 after buying an additional 1,435,230 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,804,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,843,000 after buying an additional 3,348,929 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,293,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,871,000 after buying an additional 3,594,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after buying an additional 3,832,086 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.73.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MRK opened at $79.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $199.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.46. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

