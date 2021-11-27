Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $14.91 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,636 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $14,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 18.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,405 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1,180.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,189,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $582,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,374 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 48,992.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 835,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 833,367 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $146,557,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 268.1% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 407,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,544,000 after acquiring an additional 296,491 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTU. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $535.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.35.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $429,015.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.53, for a total transaction of $1,137,435.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,222.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 80,191 shares of company stock worth $49,736,475 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $666.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $348.13 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The stock has a market cap of $188.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $592.21 and its 200 day moving average is $533.89.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

