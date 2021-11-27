Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 579 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $12,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.18.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 47,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.98, for a total transaction of $16,434,157.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total transaction of $684,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,088,964 shares of company stock worth $714,739,430. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL opened at $334.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.97 and a fifty-two week high of $357.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.68.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.70%.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

