StormX One Day Volume Hits $21.11 Million (STMX)

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. StormX has a market cap of $322.30 million and $21.11 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StormX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0322 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, StormX has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get StormX alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00044815 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008670 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.58 or 0.00233280 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00088967 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

StormX Profile

STMX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for StormX is stormtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

StormX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StormX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StormX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StormX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StormX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.