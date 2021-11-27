Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.71 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.6% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,198,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,156.15.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,843.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,851.74 and its 200-day moving average is $2,673.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,694.00 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

