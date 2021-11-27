StoneX Group (SNEX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 29th. Analysts expect StoneX Group to post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SNEX stock opened at $66.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.19. StoneX Group has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $72.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

In other StoneX Group news, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Patricia Marie Harrod sold 4,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $300,028.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,703 shares of company stock worth $3,267,313 over the last ninety days. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $450,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,526,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

