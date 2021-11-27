Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of JOANN Put Options (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,948 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,100% compared to the average daily volume of 134 put options.

Several brokerages recently commented on JOAN. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of JOANN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of JOANN from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of JOANN from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of JOANN from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.78.

Get JOANN alerts:

In other news, SVP Robert Will purchased 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.44 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOAN. UBS Group AG grew its stake in JOANN by 2,122.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in JOANN in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in JOANN in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in JOANN in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in JOANN in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JOAN opened at $9.80 on Friday. JOANN has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.84 million. JOANN’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that JOANN will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.