Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $130.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JACK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.17.

JACK stock opened at $87.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.99. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.76. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $85.94 and a 12-month high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 23.85%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 197.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth about $73,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 677.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

