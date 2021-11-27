Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the third quarter worth approximately $1,570,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stericycle by 212.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Stericycle by 11.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 825,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,073,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 161,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,548,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $60.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.60. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.65 and a 52 week high of $79.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 147.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.33.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.16). Stericycle had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stericycle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

