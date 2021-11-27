State Street Corp Sells 378,844 Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) by 51.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378,844 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.91% of Praxis Precision Medicines worth $6,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 204.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 106.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 156.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the second quarter worth $197,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 128.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRAX opened at $16.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $751.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $60.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.21.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.07). On average, analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Praxis Precision Medicines news, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 23,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $458,565.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRAX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

