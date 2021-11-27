State Street Corp Raises Position in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 874,084 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.51% of Sientra worth $6,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIEN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 1,287.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,640,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,948 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,926,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,551,000 after purchasing an additional 254,316 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,365,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,828,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,459,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,638,000 after purchasing an additional 188,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Sientra alerts:

Shares of SIEN opened at $4.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $239.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.03. Sientra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.14.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 901.29% and a negative net margin of 118.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sientra, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sientra news, Chairman Hove Caroline F. Van sold 6,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $34,513.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ronald Menezes sold 78,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $445,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,200 shares of company stock worth $499,696 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Sientra in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sientra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.