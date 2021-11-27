State Street Corp Purchases New Stake in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

State Street Corp purchased a new stake in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 87,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,577,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $271,000. 35.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on AppLovin from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on AppLovin from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on AppLovin from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Macquarie started coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on AppLovin from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.71.

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $1,175,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $2,612,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 900,992 shares of company stock worth $84,892,928 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of APP stock opened at $90.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.15. AppLovin Co. has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $116.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.