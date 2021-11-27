State Street Corp Cuts Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,891,025 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 266,267 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $7,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 5.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 118,540,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $463,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397,198 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 0.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,879,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,551,000 after acquiring an additional 81,880 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 7.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,657,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,761,000 after acquiring an additional 656,776 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 5.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,432,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,971,000 after acquiring an additional 466,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,029,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,664,000 after acquiring an additional 108,305 shares in the last quarter. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAN shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.58.

NYSE SAN opened at $3.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average of $3.81. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.07 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 8.25%. Research analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.0563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.53%.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.