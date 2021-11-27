State Street Corp Acquires 38,426 Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) by 9.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 442,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,426 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares were worth $7,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 968,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,638,000 after acquiring an additional 325,562 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 653,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,551,000 after acquiring an additional 56,314 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 337,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 16,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 255,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 99,265 shares in the last quarter. 48.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BWB shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

NASDAQ BWB opened at $17.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $494.54 million, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average of $16.99.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 29.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

