State Street Corp Acquires 12,760 Shares of MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,760 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.34% of MVB Financial worth $6,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MVBF. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MVB Financial in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MVB Financial in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 10.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MVB Financial in the first quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of MVB Financial in the second quarter worth about $264,000. 45.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MVBF opened at $41.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $495.33 million, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.90. MVB Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $45.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.79 and its 200 day moving average is $41.76.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.47. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 28.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that MVB Financial Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

