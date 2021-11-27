State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 410 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 139.7% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $74,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 48,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total transaction of $4,055,678.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,055 shares of company stock worth $9,127,139. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AOS shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $81.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $83.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.01 and its 200-day moving average is $70.54.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

