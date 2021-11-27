State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 3,155 Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Ferro worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Ferro by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 196,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 34,136 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Ferro by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 382,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,260,000 after purchasing an additional 144,396 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Ferro in the 2nd quarter worth $4,264,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ferro by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,559,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,629,000 after purchasing an additional 25,842 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferro in the second quarter valued at about $1,148,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ferro alerts:

Shares of FOE opened at $21.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ferro Co. has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Ferro had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $277.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.78 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ferro Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $22.33.

Ferro Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.