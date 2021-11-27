State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,058 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.0% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.1% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,115 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DKS stock opened at $128.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.94. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.47.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total value of $102,172.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total value of $2,882,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 269,943 shares in the company, valued at $38,904,185.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,744 shares of company stock worth $4,436,969. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

DICK'S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

