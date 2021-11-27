State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 1,584 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Jabil in the second quarter worth $48,153,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the second quarter worth $23,707,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 50.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,200,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,758,000 after purchasing an additional 399,969 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Jabil in the second quarter worth $15,081,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Jabil by 21.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,426,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,252,000 after purchasing an additional 256,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

JBL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.22.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 18,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,124,326.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 113,712 shares of company stock worth $7,173,526 over the last ninety days. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil stock opened at $59.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $38.15 and a one year high of $65.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.90 and its 200 day moving average is $59.42.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Jabil had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.99%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

