Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Position Cut by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 9,555 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Star Bulk Carriers worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

SBLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $20.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.03. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.03. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.87%. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.70%.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

