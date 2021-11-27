Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.700-$10.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $182.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.15 and its 200 day moving average is $195.60. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $167.65 and a 12 month high of $225.00.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $212.64.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.