Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.700-$10.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $182.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.15 and its 200 day moving average is $195.60. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $167.65 and a 12 month high of $225.00.
Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $212.64.
About Stanley Black & Decker
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.
