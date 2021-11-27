Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 9.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 467,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 41,064 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,647,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,043,000 after acquiring an additional 58,400 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $317,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 20.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 73,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

SBT opened at $5.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.98. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.52 million, a PE ratio of 88.35 and a beta of 0.79.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 2.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

