Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $56,000 Position in NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuCana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuCana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuCana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of NuCana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of NuCana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

NCNA stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.63. The stock has a market cap of $146.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.72. NuCana plc has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $7.83.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($15.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($18.50) by $3.50. On average, analysts predict that NuCana plc will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NCNA shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of NuCana from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

