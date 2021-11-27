Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 28,883 Shares of Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,883 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.06% of Yatra Online worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Yatra Online by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 713,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 50,711 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Yatra Online by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,302 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Yatra Online during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Yatra Online during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in Yatra Online by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 842,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 186,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.86% of the company’s stock.

YTRA stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.08. The stock has a market cap of $129.22 million, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Yatra Online, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $2.94.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Yatra Online in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

