Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progenity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Progenity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progenity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Progenity by 4,195.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 23,328 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Progenity by 412.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 21,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Progenity in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens downgraded Progenity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progenity has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.79.

Shares of PROG opened at $3.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.39. Progenity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $7.86. The company has a market cap of $596.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of -0.01.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Progenity, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

