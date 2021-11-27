Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $93,000 Investment in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 164.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 16,922 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 9,995 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 58,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 244,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 63,294 shares in the last quarter.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AMS opened at $2.57 on Friday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $5.04.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.10 million for the quarter.

American Shared Hospital Services Profile

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS).

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.