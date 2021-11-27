Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 10,979 Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Gerdau by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 20,647,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,822,000 after buying an additional 791,238 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gerdau by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,105,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,922,000 after purchasing an additional 9,814,708 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Gerdau by 176.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,826,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913,089 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gerdau by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,426,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,614,000 after purchasing an additional 114,322 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Gerdau by 272.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,285,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059,718 shares during the period. 2.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gerdau alerts:

NYSE:GGB opened at $4.55 on Friday. Gerdau S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $7.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average of $5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.60.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.24. Gerdau had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 36.56%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0814 per share. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous Variable dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 7.2%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GGB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.10 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gerdau presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.18.

Gerdau Profile

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB).

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.