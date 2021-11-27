Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $52.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet raised Spirit Realty Capital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.26.

Shares of SRC stock opened at $45.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.18 and a 200-day moving average of $48.81. Spirit Realty Capital has a one year low of $36.01 and a one year high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.95 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.38%.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Frymire acquired 2,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $121,686.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,372. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after buying an additional 89,560 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 92,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 14,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 70,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

