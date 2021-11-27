Speedy Hire’s (SDY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

SDY stock opened at GBX 63.80 ($0.83) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 66.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 69.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £337.19 million and a PE ratio of 22.79. Speedy Hire has a 1 year low of GBX 52.30 ($0.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 81.59 ($1.07).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

