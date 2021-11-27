Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.65

Shares of Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.65 and last traded at $22.65, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4783 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 2.11%.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

