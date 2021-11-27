Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Short Interest Update

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 592,100 shares, a growth of 98,583.3% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 620,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

SPMTF traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,046. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.11. Spearmint Resources has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.36.

About Spearmint Resources

Spearmint Resources, Inc acquires, explores and develops mineral properties. Its projects include Chibougamau Vanadium, Gold Mountain, Prickle , Carscallen, Safari Copper, Hammernose Gold, Goose Gold, Carscallen West Gold, Case Lake South Cesium, Escape Lake North PGM, River Valley East Platinum-Palladium, Perron-East Gold, El North Nickel, Golden Triangle gold, Neba Gold-Copper and Clayton Valley.

