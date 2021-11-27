Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) One Day Volume Hits $1.48 Million

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. Spartan Protocol has a market capitalization of $23.97 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000513 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00064445 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00078283 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.27 or 0.00105041 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,093.65 or 0.07507786 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,377.28 or 0.99728282 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 86,374,766 coins and its circulating supply is 85,674,313 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

