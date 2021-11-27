Space Cow Boy (SCB) Price Tops $28.01 on Exchanges

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 27th. Space Cow Boy has a total market capitalization of $914,564.73 and $19,944.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Space Cow Boy coin can now be purchased for about $28.01 or 0.00051013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Space Cow Boy has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00044663 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00008504 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.30 or 0.00233641 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00088411 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Space Cow Boy

SCB is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 82,315 coins and its circulating supply is 32,647 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

