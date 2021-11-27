Southern Banc (SRNN) & Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast

Southern Banc (OTCMKTS: SRNN) is one of 118 publicly-traded companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Southern Banc to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Southern Banc and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Southern Banc $5.55 million $480,000.00 5.56 Southern Banc Competitors $833.66 million $84.32 million 14.62

Southern Banc’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Southern Banc. Southern Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Southern Banc and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern Banc 11.79% 5.63% 0.62% Southern Banc Competitors 19.72% 8.46% 0.96%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.8% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Southern Banc shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Southern Banc has a beta of -0.45, suggesting that its share price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern Banc’s rivals have a beta of 0.61, suggesting that their average share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Southern Banc and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A Southern Banc Competitors 395 1666 1404 87 2.33

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 5.99%. Given Southern Banc’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Southern Banc has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Southern Banc rivals beat Southern Banc on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Southern Banc Company Profile

The Southern Banc Co., Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through its subsidiary company provides various banking products and services. Its personal banking products include checking accounts, savings accounts, safe deposit boxes, personal loans, auto loans, equity lines, construction loans and Internet banking and debit card services. The bank offers services under the following categories: Commercial Financing, Personal Banking, Business Banking and Mortgage Lending services. It also offers mortgage lending activities and accounts receivables factoring to commercial businesses. The company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Gadsden, AL.

