Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) & Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Head to Head Comparison

Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) and Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Southern Banc alerts:

This table compares Southern Banc and Eastern Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern Banc $5.55 million 0.73 $480,000.00 $0.90 5.56 Eastern Bankshares $591.70 million 6.33 $22.74 million $0.44 45.57

Eastern Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Southern Banc. Southern Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eastern Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.2% of Eastern Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Southern Banc shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Eastern Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Southern Banc and Eastern Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern Banc 11.79% 5.63% 0.62% Eastern Bankshares 12.40% 4.46% 0.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Southern Banc and Eastern Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A Eastern Bankshares 0 0 2 0 3.00

Eastern Bankshares has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.73%. Given Eastern Bankshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eastern Bankshares is more favorable than Southern Banc.

Summary

Eastern Bankshares beats Southern Banc on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern Banc

The Southern Banc Co., Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through its subsidiary company provides various banking products and services. Its personal banking products include checking accounts, savings accounts, safe deposit boxes, personal loans, auto loans, equity lines, construction loans and Internet banking and debit card services. The bank offers services under the following categories: Commercial Financing, Personal Banking, Business Banking and Mortgage Lending services. It also offers mortgage lending activities and accounts receivables factoring to commercial businesses. The company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Gadsden, AL.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans, as well as mortgage and personal loans, auto loans, preferred term loans, small business administration loans, and reserve lines of credit. In addition, the company provides cash reserves, cash management, merchant, escrow express, government banking, international banking, interest on lawyers trust accounts, pension planning, and business telephone banking services, as well as products and services for not-for-profit and healthcare. Further, it offers trust and investment products and services; community development and asset-based lending services; financial planning, portfolio management, wealth management, private banking, and fiduciary products; and electronic banking and foreign exchange services, as well as various insurance products. As of April 1, 2021, the company had approximately 110 locations in eastern Massachusetts, southern and coastal New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1818 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.