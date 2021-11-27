South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Receives $14.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

SOUHY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South32 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Friday.

Get South32 alerts:

Shares of SOUHY opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.91. South32 has a 52 week low of $8.48 and a 52 week high of $14.77.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.89%.

About South32

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.