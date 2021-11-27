Societe Generale Upgrades AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) to “Buy”

Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ABBV. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.58.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $116.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $101.55 and a 52-week high of $121.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,319,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in AbbVie by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,826,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,623,000 after buying an additional 103,972 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA raised its position in AbbVie by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,124,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in AbbVie by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,728,000 after buying an additional 10,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,833,000. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

