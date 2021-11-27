Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Short Interest Up 708.3% in November

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 708.3% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMFKY traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.16. 7,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.75. Smurfit Kappa Group has a one year low of $42.47 and a one year high of $60.34.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SMFKY shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

