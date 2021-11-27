Smartshare 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $4,783.00 (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. During the last week, Smartshare has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Smartshare has a market cap of $394,677.71 and $4,783.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Smartshare alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.10 or 0.00106054 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00016385 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000021 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005430 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

