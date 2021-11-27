SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $30.97

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$30.97 and traded as low as C$30.87. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$31.02, with a volume of 382,055 shares trading hands.

SRU.UN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$32.88.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

